Massive fire erupts overnight in Sand Branch area of Dallas County, sheriff's office says

A massive fire broke out overnight in Dallas County, prompting what deputies said was a major response involving several crews.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the blaze on Facebook around 10 p.m. Deputies said it occurred in the 200 block of Burns Drive in the Sand Branch area.

It wasn't clear which fire department was the lead agency, though the sheriff's office noted multiple departments responded to battle the blaze.

CBS News Texas is working to get more information.