Southwest employees land dream proposal with help from Dallas Love Field airport

DALLAS – Dallas Love Field airport lived up to its name on Wednesday, helping two Southwest Airlines employees arrange a dream marriage proposal.

Natasha Potts, 35, and Greg Schmutz, 39, both work in Southwest's ground operations department. Their love story started in February 2024, when they were returning to Baltimore from a work site visit in Dallas.

"On that flight back, we sat next to each other and just hit it off over a crossword puzzle," Schmutz said, according to a social media post from the airport.

Staff and visitors were waiting for Potts to land at Love Field on Wednesday, returning with her two sons and soon-to-be fiance after meeting his family.

Airline staff had set up a draped arch in a tucked-away corner of Love Landing, a pre-security waiting area featuring grab-and-go food and beverage options, a bar and an observation deck.

The arch featured a lime green backdrop, representing Potts' favorite color, and displayed the question "Will You Marry Me?" in bright lights on a table.

"I'm happy because I know I found my partner in crime, my happy ever after," Potts said. "I was surprised. I'm lost for words."

Everyone cheered when Schmutz got down on one knee and held Potts' hand just before she said, "Yes!"

The airport proposal marked a full-circle moment for the couple.

"It was so perfect for it to be on the same trip, on the same day, where we met exactly 11 months ago," Schmutz said.

Terminal Engagement Supervisor Renata Merritt expressed her enthusiasm about using their creativity to create a lasting memory for the couple and mentioned plans for more proposals at Love Field in the future, according to the post on X.