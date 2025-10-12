Mark Sanchez, former NFL quarterback, released from Indianapolis hospital and custody, says he's focused on recovering

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was released from an Indianapolis hospital and police custody on Sunday, a week after a violent altercation that led to multiple charges and injuries from multiple stab wounds.

Sanchez, who is a Fox Sports NFL game analyst, was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds following the altercation on Oct. 4. He was then charged with battery involving serious bodily injury, a felony. If convicted, he would face a sentence between one to six years, Marion County prosecutors said.

"Right now I am just kind of focused on my recovery and I just want to thank the first responders, Eskenazi hospital, Marion County sheriff and the Indianapolis Police Department, metro PD," Sanchez told FOX59/CBS4 on Sunday. "But I'm focused on my recovery, and I just want to see my wife, I want to see my son, my two baby girls."

He did not answer any questions about the charges he is facing.

"They'll be a day to answer all these questions, and unfortunately, today is not that day," he said, adding, "I guess the real thing here is I just want to thank Dr. (Lindsey) Mossler, the surgeon. She saved my life. So, I'm grateful for that."

NFL broadcaster and former quarterback Mark Sanchez Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

Sanchez is permitted to leave Indiana but first had to be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken. A pretrial conference was scheduled for Nov. 5 in Indianapolis.

Prosecutors said the incident stemmed from a dispute over where a man was parked. They said Sanchez got into a fight with Perry Tole, a 69-year-old truck driver, outside of a hotel.

According to court documents, Tole works for Restaurant Technologies, a Minnesota-based company that recycles and disposes of commercial cooking oil.

Sanchez and Tole began fighting over a parking situation before the argument turned violent, according to the affidavit. Tole, who told police that the former NFL star allegedly smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred, allegedly sprayed Sanchez with pepper spray before stabbing him in the upper torso. He said it was self-defense.

Sanchez was initially arrested for several misdemeanor charges, including battery resulting in injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry of a vehicle.

The affidavit stated that Tole suffered a severe laceration to the side of his face.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis for Fox's coverage of last Sunday's game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sanchez had a 10-year NFL career before retiring in 2019. He spent four seasons with the New York Jets and also appeared in games with Philadelphia, Dallas and Washington.

He appeared on ABC and ESPN for two years before joining Fox Sports as a game analyst in 2021.