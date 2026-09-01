Marcus High School band set to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2027

An award-winning North Texas high school band is set to perform before a national audience next year, learning this past week that it will march in the 2027 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

After last week's halftime show ended, the Marcus High School Band remained on the field for a special announcement, during which band members learned they had been selected for next year's parade. The announcement, captured on video by Lewisville ISD, was met with applause.

The band, selected out of hundreds of applicants, will represent the high school, Lewisville ISD, and the state of Texas.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will celebrate its 100th march this year, began in 1924. The parade has grown to feature giant balloon displays, dance routines, complex floats, and appearances from Santa Claus.

The Marcus High School Marching Band has grown into a nationally acclaimed ensemble, competing in both UIL and Bands of America competitions. The band's accolades include five state championships, four finishes as a Bands of America Grand Nationals finalist, the John Philip Sousa Foundation's Sudler Shield and Flag of Honor, and being named the Texas Bandmasters Association Exemplary Program in 2017.

The program is led by Jeffery D. Jones, director of bands. Kennan Wylie is the director of percussion studies, while George Ishii and Cole Ousley are associate directors. Anthony Martinez leads as color guard director.