Map shows chance of snow for Dallas, Fort Worth and rest of North Texas

FORT WORTH - A winter storm warning is in effect for North Texas from 6 a.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday.

Moisture is expected to move into the Metroplex starting Thursday morning, leading to a mixture of precipitation, including rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet.

Around midday, the transition to snow could occur, with heavier snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible later in the day.

Due to the variability in temperatures, the types of precipitation may change frequently from rain, freezing rain, and snow making it essential to stay updated.

Some areas, particularly to the north and east, could see snowfall totals of 9 inches or more, that's snowfall—not necessarily what you will see on the ground.

DFW snow forecast

Accumulations of snow and sleet in the Dallas-Fort Worth area could reach up to 5 inches.

CBS News Texas

These conditions will likely make roads, especially bridges and overpasses, slick and hazardous, making travel very difficult, particularly during Thursday morning and evening commutes.

Travelers are advised to prepare by keeping an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicles and to check road conditions via drivetexas.org.

If travel is necessary, use extreme caution: maintain safe distances from other vehicles, and allow for extra travel time. Ensure your vehicle is winterized and in good working condition to navigate the hazardous conditions safely.