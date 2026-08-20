At least 10 railcars derail in Mansfield; no injuries reported, officials say

Police are directing traffic and the Grand Prairie hazmat unit is on the scene after at least 10 railcars derailed in Mansfield on Thursday evening, officials said.

The derailment happened near Seeton Road and South Holland Road around 2:30 p.m. The Mansfield Fire Department also responded. No injuries or leaks have been reported, authorities said.

Union Pacific said crews are responding to the incident, which is under investigation.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.