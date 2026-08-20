Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 10 railcars derail in Mansfield; no injuries reported, officials say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Police are directing traffic and the Grand Prairie hazmat unit is on the scene after at least 10 railcars derailed in Mansfield on Thursday evening, officials said.

The derailment happened near Seeton Road and South Holland Road around 2:30 p.m. The Mansfield Fire Department also responded. No injuries or leaks have been reported, authorities said.

Union Pacific said crews are responding to the incident, which is under investigation.  

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue