Nonprofit group Mansfield Mom Walk providing moms community and support – Good News Unit

The sounds of babies crying, toddlers playing and moms chatting was music to Abby Rinzel and Allison Keng's ears.

"When you have community, it changes your life," Rinzel said.

Their nonprofit, Mansfield Mom Walk, took over an indoor playground on a recent day for a swap-and-shop of kids clothes and toys.

From navigating sleep schedules to learning how to change a diaper, new moms face plenty of challenges, leaving little time to try to make new friends.

But Mansfield Mom Walk aims to change that.

"Getting out of the house and making a friend that you can do life with together is really important," Keng said.

Both women said they struggled with postpartum depression.

"Getting out of the house is key when you're depressed," Rinzel said.

So Rinzel got a bunch of moms out of the house for weekly walks starting in October 2024.

"We both struggled with postpartum depression and anxiety and getting out of the house," Keng said. "We're stay-at-home moms, so we're just at home with our kids, all day."

Just over a year later, they are stay-at-home moms who don't stay at home, getting out their kids, other kids and other moms. And what started with a small group has grown 400-person events.

"Moms really like our events and they really are putting themselves out there," Keng said. "Getting out of their comfort zones and meeting new moms."

Like Michelle Rodriguez and Gina Vernon.

"It was really hard to find mom friends," Rodriguez said.

The two transplants have leaned on the group, which also provides resources, like therapy, for moms.

"As an adult, it's hard to find friends with kids, too," Rodriguez said.

The two women have similar age children, and just get each other.

"We understand what it is," Vernon said. "I will step in whenever she needs help. That's the best part."

But to get to the best part, moms have to show up for themselves.

"It's scary to get out of the house sometimes," Rinzel said. "Thoughts can be overwhelming, but you have take the first step."