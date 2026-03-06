Mansfield ISD warns parents after rise in threatening and inappropriate language by students

Mansfield ISD sent a districtwide letter on Friday saying it has seen an increase in threatening language and inappropriate comments among students and is asking parents for help addressing the issue.

A spokesperson did not respond to questions about what kinds of threats the district has seen but urged parents to talk with their children.

District urges parent involvement

"Please remind your children that threatening language, behaviors, gestures, social media posts and drawings are never acceptable," the district said. "Making or sharing a threat of violence, even if it is meant as a prank, may result in disciplinary action and possibly criminal charges."

Officials said student and staff safety remains a priority and that the district works to keep parents informed when incidents occur.

Safety protocols and resources

"MISD takes every report of an alleged threat seriously and follows our established protocols to investigate," the district said.

The district said it has online resources available for anyone concerned about someone's physical or emotional safety.

"By working together, we can ensure MISD remains a place where every student and staff member feels safe, valued, and ready to learn," the district said. "Your support plays a vital role in helping us maintain a positive and safe environment for all."

Mansfield ISD serves nearly 36,000 students across 48 schools, according to the most recent district and state profiles.