Mansfield ISD principal resigns during investigation for "concerning comments," district says

A North Texas principal has resigned after her school district opened an investigation into allegations that she used inappropriate language, CBS News Texas has learned.

Mansfield ISD informed parents this week that Linda Jobe Middle School Principal Elizabeth Hostin had resigned. Hostin had come out of retirement to return to education.

The resignation comes less than a month into the new school year.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, Mansfield ISD said the investigation began last week, "regarding allegations of concerning comments made by the principal at Linda Jobe Middle School. The investigation was underway when the principal independently submitted her resignation.

Elizabeth Hostin Mansfield ISD

"We take these concerns seriously and acted promptly upon learning of the claims."

The district said Hostin previously worked at Boren Elementary School.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.