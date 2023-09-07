Mansfield ISD emails parents about a video of student holding guns

MANSFIELD (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Mansfield ISD sent out a notice to parents Wednesday evening, after being made aware of a video circulating on social media, appearing to to show a student holding guns.

The district saw the video and said: "We take these situations seriously and MISD police are investigating." It continued to say it will follow the MISD code of conduct regarding discipline.

In an email to parents, Brooks Wester Middle School Principal Kourtney Gates described what MISD police are investigating.

"The video involves one of our students inside a car holding what appears to be two handguns. Investigators tell us the video was originally posted in May, but it's being recirculated on social media," she said. "I'd like to encourage our families to discuss the serious consequences that can arise from students creating or sharing inappropriate social media messages. Our district protocols require us to notify police whenever this occurs."