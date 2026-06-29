Fort Worth neighbor shoots, kills machete-wielding man who was allegedly dragging woman down street, police say

A neighbor shot and killed a man who was allegedly dragging a woman while armed with a machete, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

According to FWPD, at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call concerning a person with a weapon in the 2900 block of Ross Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

After speaking with witnesses, officers learned that the man was involved in a verbal and physical argument with a woman and allegedly dragged her down the street while being armed with a machete.

Witnesses told police that the woman was screaming for help, and one neighbor came outside to tell the man to stop.

Police said the man who was allegedly dragging the woman then approached that neighbor while he was still armed with the machete, and the neighbor shot him at least once.

That's when witnesses called 911, and the neighbor stayed at the scene to be interviewed by homicide detectives, officials confirmed.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and the names of those involved have not been released.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.