Watch CBS News
Local News

Man fatally shot after confrontation with Plano police officers

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Plano police fatally shoot man who fired at officers
Plano police fatally shoot man who fired at officers 00:56

A man was fatally shot late Wednesday night after a confrontation with Plano police officers.

The Plano Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance at a home near Ridgewood Circle and 15th Street around 9:15 p.m. The person who called 911 said a woman was shot in the home.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man confronted them outside and fired a weapon at them. An officer returned fire, killing the man, according to PPD. 

Det. Alexandra Cole said that all police officers involved with the incident are OK and the only victims are the man and the woman. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is also expected to be OK, Cole said.

PPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.