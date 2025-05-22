Man fatally shot after confrontation with Plano police officers

A man was fatally shot late Wednesday night after a confrontation with Plano police officers.

The Plano Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance at a home near Ridgewood Circle and 15th Street around 9:15 p.m. The person who called 911 said a woman was shot in the home.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man confronted them outside and fired a weapon at them. An officer returned fire, killing the man, according to PPD.

Det. Alexandra Cole said that all police officers involved with the incident are OK and the only victims are the man and the woman.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is also expected to be OK, Cole said.

PPD said the investigation is ongoing.