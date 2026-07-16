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Man drowns while trying to rescue dog from Denton pond, officials say

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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A man and his dog are both dead after drowning in a pond on Wednesday evening, the Denton Fire Department confirmed.

According to Denton FD, just before 6:40 p.m., multiple emergency crews, including Argyle and Lewisville, responded to a drowning call at a pond in the 4800 block of Parkplace Drive.

When they arrived, crews immediately began searching the pond after learning that a man had gone into the water to save his dog.

Both bodies were later recovered, officials said. 

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