Police seek to identify man found dead in White Settlement ravine, authorities say

Police are working to identify a man found dead in a White Settlement ravine, authorities said.

Officers responded just after 6 p.m. Wednesday to an area north of the 9000 block of Westpoint Boulevard, according to the White Settlement Police Department.

A resident reported finding a deceased person in the ravine within a utility easement, police said.

White Settlement Police Department

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit was called to assist with processing the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office later took custody of the body. The person's cause of death has not been determined.

"The investigation remains in its early stages, and limited information is available at this time," White Settlement police said. "Additional information will be released as it becomes available and as appropriate."

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to call 817-246-7070, authorities said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.