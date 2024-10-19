Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash on Highway 360

GRAND PRAIRIE – A 20-year-old man is jailed on a $200,000 bond for intoxication manslaughter after allegedly causing a fatal crash on Highway 360 early Saturday.

Hector Garcia, 20

Police say Hector Garcia was traveling in a GMC SUV around 1:40 a.m. when he ran into the back of a Toyota passenger car, which had its hazard lights on and was traveling at a slower speed.

The driver of the Toyota was declared dead at the scene, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department. His identity will be released after next of kin are notified.

The accident happened in the 4500 block of Highway 360 at Green Oaks Boulevard.

Garcia is being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center.

The collision remains under investigation.