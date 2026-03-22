Man arrested after dragging officer with a U-Haul, leading hour-long police chase across multiple cities, Hurst police say

A man was arrested Sunday after dragging an officer with a U-Haul before charging at another and leading Hurst police on an hour-long chase that spanned multiple jurisdictions, officials said.

Officers were called to the area of the 700 block of Highway 26 around 11:30 Sunday morning, where a man was reportedly driving a U-Haul truck erratically, had gotten out of the truck and was yelling at people. Hurst police arrived a few minutes later and made contact with the driver, later identified as Justin Vance Carter, who had active warrants out for his arrest.

When officers attempted to take Carter into custody, he fled in the U-Haul, briefly dragging one officer before they were able to be pulled away by a second officer. The suspect then circled and drove directly at another officer, the report states.

The officer was able to get behind a barrier and avoid being hit, and Carter fled in the U-Haul, police said.

Hurst police followed Carter at low speeds for about one hour, the report states, through multiple jurisdictions. With help from North Richland Hills, Haltom City and Watagua Police Departments, Carter was taken into custody by Hurst police at 12:41 p.m.

Carter is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading in a vehicle, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance, along with the preexisting warrants he faced.