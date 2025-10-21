Man allegedly crashes stolen car, breaks into North Texas church and tries to start fire, officials say

A man is in custody after allegedly crashing a stolen car, fleeing the scene, and breaking into Boulevard Baptist Church in Burleson, where he then tried to start a fire on Monday, officials said.

Burleson Public Safety Communications was called around 9:40 a.m. for a reported break-in at Boulevard Baptist Church. When officers arrived, they immediately smelled smoke.

Officers found the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside a room within the church.

Johnson County Jail

Police negotiated with him, and he eventually surrendered peacefully. When officers entered the room, it was trashed, the report states, and two separate areas showed signs that someone had attempted to ignite fires.

Investigators said they linked the man to a crash earlier that morning involving a vehicle that had fled the scene. That vehicle was later reported stolen out of Midland, Texas.

Rafael Rodriguez Jr. was booked into the Johnson County Jail, charged with arson - place of worship, burglary, theft of property and collision involving damage to vehicle. His bond is listed at over $1 million.