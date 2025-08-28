Make-A-Wish North Texas, local business team up to transform Fort Worth home

In a quiet Fort Worth neighborhood, 9-year-old Colton Ragsdale opened the door to something he's dreamed of for years — a space built just for him.

Colton Ragsdale lives with a sensory processing disorder. While other kids might ask for a trip to Disney or a new bike, his wish was different: a sensory room where he could feel safe, calm and free to be himself.

On Monday, that wish came true, thanks to Make-A-Wish North Texas and a generous partnership with Garage Door Doctor.

"When you're going through hard times, the smallest gestures mean so much," said Colton's mother, Mindi Ragsdale. "And this is big. This is something big."

For hours, the Ragsdale household buzzed with activity. The team from Garage Door Doctor arrived early, tools in hand, to transform part of Colton's home into a fully customized sensory sanctuary — complete with soothing lights, interactive textures and therapy tools.

"Colton's favorite place was the sensory room at school," said Tommy Mello, CEO of Garage Door Doctor. "So we wanted to bring that to life at home...a safe spot for him to just have fun and be a kid."

For Colton Ragsdale, who is heat-sensitive and experiences seizures during the summer, being outdoors isn't always safe. A sensory room inside his own home provides relief and independence.

"During the summers, it's really hard for him to go outside," said Mindi Ragsdale. "Having this room means everything."

According to Meredith Clements, a wish manager with Make-A-Wish North Texas, wishes like Colton Ragsdale's are transformational.

"This gives a family like Colton's the opportunity to have their child in a safe space where they can be themselves," she said.

Make-A-Wish North Texas is in the middle of its "Summer of Wishes" campaign, aiming to grant 30 wishes by the end of the season.

But the need is great — with nearly 1,200 children across North Texas still waiting for their wish.

On average, every wish costs about $10,000, and every dollar stays within the community

If just 1 in 10 people in Dallas-Fort Worth gave $10, Make-A-Wish North Texas said they would meet our goal overnight.

Whether it's $10 or $100, every donation helps fuel hope for children like Colton Ragsdale. To donate or learn more, click here.