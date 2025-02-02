Watch CBS News
Accident involving Dallas PD officer closes all southbound lanes on N Central Expressway

By ShaCamree Gowdy

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS – All southbound lanes of North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill are closed this Sunday morning following an accident.

The crash involved a head-on collision with a Dallas Police Department officer, prompting a heavy emergency response at the scene.

At this time, the condition of the officer and others involved in the accident remains unknown.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes to avoid the affected stretch of highway.

