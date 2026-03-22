Madison Booker scores career-high 40 as No. 1 Texas crushes Oregon 100-58

Madison Booker scored a career-high 40 points in a dazzling display of shot-making and No. 1 Texas rolled past No. 8 Oregon 100-58 Sunday in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament, sending the Longhorns back to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year.

The Longhorns' three-time All-American was dominant from the opening tip as she created shots from all over the floor. She scored 19 in the first half, and her 3-point play early in the third quarter, when she muscled through and over three defenders for a layup, sparked a 19-4 run that turned the game into a rout.

Booker's previous high was 31, set just a few weeks ago against Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Texas (33-3) ran its home win streak to 44. A No. 1 seed for the third year in a row, the Longhorns now head to Fort Worth in a bid to return to the Final Four for the second consecutive season. They will play the winner of Monday's matchup between No. 4 West Virginia (28-6) and No. 5 Kentucky (24-10).

Katie Fiso scored 16 points to lead Oregon (23-13), which last made the Sweet 16 in 2021.

The Ducks simply had no answer for the big, strong and versatile Booker and her shot-making and ball handling against any defender, or two, they threw at her.

Oregon kept up for a while with 9-of-11 shooting in the first quarter. Booker, meanwhile, was doing just about anything she wanted from short, middle and long range. Texas pushed the lead to 44-29 in the second on Aaliyah Crumps' 3-pointer from the left wing.

Oregon was still within 11 points at halftime. Booker led the Longhorns out of the break with the third-quarter burst that quickly settled the outcome. Texas outscored Oregon 28-8 in the quarter.

The Longhorns will face either an SEC rival in Kentucky or an old one from their previous conference, the Big 12, in West Virginia.