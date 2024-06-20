Los Angeles Lakers set to hire JJ Redick as next head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to hire retired NBA player JJ Redick on a four-year deal to be their next head coach, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Bill Reiter.

Redick's likely hiring comes after UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley turned down a six-year, $70 million offer for the position last week.

The 39-year-old Redick has not coached at the professional or amateur levels, but his 15-year NBA career includes time with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks.

The sharpshooter, who played his college basketball at Duke, has drawn praise for his media roles since he retired, including as an ESPN broadcaster and podcast host. Redick called the NBA Finals, which concluded Monday with the Boston Celtics winning the title.

Redick had been among those on a short-list for the Lakers head coaching role. After Hurley rejected the Lakers' offer, the organization circled back to him.

Redick has been a coaching candidate for openings on multiple NBA teams since last summer, according to CBS Sports.

He interviewed with the Toronto Raptors following the 2023 season and was a finalist for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job this offseason before the role went to then-Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee.

Redick will be the Lakers' seventh head coach since the legendary Phil Jackson retired in 2011. He will replace Darvin Ham, who was fired after the Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs this past April.