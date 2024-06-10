Watch CBS News
Local News

UConn's Dan Hurley turns down Los Angeles Lakers' head coach offer

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

UConn men's basketball title-winning head coach Dan Hurley has turned down a $70 million offer to be the Los Angeles Lakers' head coach.

The much-anticipated decision comes after the franchise reportedly made a compelling case to the 51-year-old, featuring a lucrative long-term deal, when the two-time national champion was in Los Angeles on Friday.

The offer came after the Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham in May 2024 after an 11-game losing streak in the playoffs.

RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers fire head coach Darvin after 11-game losing streak

Ham was let go four days after the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, with a final score of 108-106.  

Hurley, a Jersey City native and former Seton Hall guard, did not accept the job, but if he did it would've been one of the more rapid promotions in recent coaching history. 

He took over the basketball program at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark, N.J., from 2001 to 2010, after spending a season coaching under his father at St. Anthony High School. Hurley is credited with building the New Jersey school into one of the top high school programs in America.

From 2010 to 2012, Hurley coached at Wagner College and from 2012 to 2018 he coached at The University of Rhode Island before landing his job with the UConn Huskies.

Hurley will return as UConn's head coach in the fall to pursue a third-straight NCAA title. 

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on June 10, 2024 / 10:54 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.