Local State Farm agents respond to increase in hail claims

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It's been a whirlwind few weeks, with one storm after another.

"Just the frequency of it seems a little bit different from past years," Cary LaPoint said.

"People are really frustrated," Vedensh Trivedi said.

In Allen, Hashir Malik is dealing with substantial property damage left behind by golf ball size hail.

"The roof got damaged pretty bad and you can see the windows in the back.. and it was really bad," he said.

"We had hundreds and hundreds of people who had the same thing happen," local State Farm insurance agent Jenny Weidner said.

They've mobilized and are ready to go 24/7. They've even had adjusters come in from out of town to help with the workload.

"It's really tough for insurance companies too because we're trying to get everybody taken care of and do as good of a job as we can," she said.

State Farm reports hail claims have been increasing.

From 2021 through 2022, what the company paid out to customers increased by more than $1 billion. Texans' claims account more than half of that.

Since longer wait times are expected, we're told it's important to file your claim right away. Make sure to document any damage with photos, inventories, and receipts.

"A lot of people are getting a roof done and everything from the hail, dealing with insurance and everything so hopefully we can get it done and sorted out," Malik said.