Dallas broadens minimum requirements for hiring new police trainees

Dallas native Tre Johnson goes to Washington Wizards with No. 6 pick

Dallas letter carrier dies after collapsing in 90-degree heat, highlighting Texas work safety risks

Dallas Wings secure 2nd home game win of the season, topping the Atlanta Dream 68-55

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On