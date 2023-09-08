Stream live: Ken Paxton impeachment trial day 4

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Day four of the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Friday.

On day three of the impeachment trial, the Senate heard from a third witness and there was an emotional moment for one of them.

The third day of the impeachment trial started with Ryan Bangert still on the witness stand. Bangert was the second witness to be called and, like the first, he was a former top deputy at the Office of the Attorney General and one of the eight whistleblowers.

Over the three days of the impeachment trial, Paxton's defense has repeatedly asked why the whistleblowers brought their concerns about the attorney general's relationship with Paul to the FBI instead of talking directly to him.

Stream the trial live in the player above or on our YouTube channel starting at 9 a.m.





MORE: