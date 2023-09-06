Watch live: Ken Paxton impeachment trial day 2

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – After months of speculation, there was some clarity Tuesday about what we can expect to see and who we can expect to hear from during the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton.

During the first day of the historic trial, Paxton pleaded not guilty to all impeachment articles he's facing during this trial and the first witness—one of the eight whistleblowers—took the stand.

Paxton is only the third Texas official, and second statewide, to be impeached.

Day two of the trial continues Wednesday at 9 a.m. You can watch a live stream of the trial in the player above.

