Ken Paxton impeachment trial continues to third day

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Day three of the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton is underway.

The trial continued Wednesday with more witness testimony and tense cross-examination, but without the attorney general himself.

On the first day of the impeachment trial, Paxton was present in the morning to plead not guilty to the 16 articles he's facing. But when the trial reconvened after the lunch break, he was gone.

And he didn't come back on Wednesday.

