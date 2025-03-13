Little Elm woman wins state award for feeding families through community garden

The 2025 Beautify Texas Award winners have been announced, and one North Texas woman is being recognized for her impact on food insecurity.

CBS News Texas

Michel Hambrick, president of Saint Arbors Community Garden, has been named the O.P. Schnabel Volunteer of the Year for her dedication to providing fresh produce to families in need across Denton County.

For Hambrick, gardening is more than just planting — it's about sustainability, health, and building community.

"It's more than harvesting and being outdoors," she said. "I love to say we're building community—one vegetable, one harvest, one plant at a time."

Hambrick was introduced to Saint Arbors Community Garden in 2019 and quickly realized the importance of its mission. The nonprofit supplies fresh produce to the Little Elm Area Food Bank, helping fight food insecurity, diabetes, and obesity.

"It all starts with what you put on your plate," Hambrick said.

Despite having no prior gardening experience, she embraced the opportunity to lead the garden, dedicating the last five and a half years to growing and donating nearly 10,000 pounds of fresh vegetables.

"We grow cabbage, kale, spinach, mushrooms, turnips, collard greens, potatoes, jalapeños, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, and so much more," she said.

Joseph Bradley, executive director of the Little Elm Area Food Bank, emphasized the significance of her work.

"Twenty-one percent of Denton County is food insecure, and 34,000 of those are children. Getting these kids nutritious food along with some of the other items we can provide is a huge deal for their development," Bradley said. "[Michel] has just been so instrumental in making an impact not just here but across Little Elm."

Beyond feeding families, Hambrick is passionate about teaching sustainability.

"Everything can be repurposed for something," she said.

While she never sought recognition, being honored with one of the 2025 Beautify Texas Awards has been a meaningful moment.

"It's nice that somebody recognized that my tiny 1% is making a difference in someone else's life," she said. "It made me feel special."

She hopes her work serves as a reminder that one person can create real change.

"I personally feel that we are all put on this planet for a reason," she said. "I would encourage people to seek out opportunities to volunteer and do things that benefit others over themselves."

If you'd like to read more about the awards, you can find more information here.