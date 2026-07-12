Teen accidentally shoots friend at North Texas home, police say

The Little Elm Police Department is investigating after officers said a teen accidentally shot a friend early Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to a home along Canyon Lake Drive near Costa Mesa Drive around 5 a.m. The homeowner was reportedly out of town at the time and had left their 16-year-old child at the house. Police said several friends were at the home, and that at some point the teen unintentionally fired a gun, hitting a 15-year-old girl.

The department said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is believed to be in stable condition as of publication. Both teens' families have been contacted.

The investigation remains ongoing.