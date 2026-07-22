Little Elm residents shaken after postal worker dies, USPS investigating

The United States Postal Service said it's investigating how a postal worker died on Monday in Little Elm.

Wednesday, Little Elm residents CBS News Texas spoke to said they were shaken by the news.

"It's very heartbreaking," said Cathy Sagal. "It's really sad."

Sisters Emersyn and Rustyn Owen live down the block from where the incident happened.

"It's always a different guy, but yeah, it's really sad, like everything, like we literally just saw his truck. That's awful," said Emersyn Owen.

A spokesperson with the Little Elm Fire Department said they responded to an incident involving a postal vehicle near the 1600 block of Thornhill Lane around 2 p.m. Members of the department administered CPR, but the postal worker didn't survive.

"Like, a whole bunch of cop cars and the ambulance was there, a fire truck, and then we saw the mail truck, but we didn't think anything of it, so we didn't really know what was happening," Rustyn Owen said.

The USPS confirmed the employee's death, saying, "The postal service said it is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a postal family member on July 20. Our thoughts are with their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time".

The agency would not say if the death was heat-related, but added that they are investigating the incident, saying, "We don't know why it occurred."

The employee's name has not been released.

"I come from the desert, so I'm a big proponent of frequent breaks for those who do work in the heat, construction and stuff, and for any of the delivery drivers," said neighbor Susan Houce.

Kimetra Lewis, the president of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Branch 132, who does not represent the employee, said she hopes this incident brings more attention to working conditions for postal workers.

"Watch them. If you're home, and you see, and you know you have a routine time for your letter carrier to come and make his delivery or her deliveries, if you don't see them there, if they're not there at the normal time, look out for them," Lewis said. "Make sure that if you're able to, provide them with some water."

The postal service said it's providing counseling services to our employees at the Little Elm Main Post Office. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.