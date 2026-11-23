An 8-year-old boy known for bringing joy to those around him is preparing for heart surgery after Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, his father is facing serious health concerns of his own.

While employees at Tender's Smokehouse in Little Elm are busy smoking turkeys and hams for Thanksgiving, they've already started getting into the Christmas spirit.

"Right now we're decorating for Christmas. We're getting in the Christmas spirit," said Jasmine Reyes, an employee.

This year, they have a special helper: 8-year-old Bryson Smith.

Bryson Smith, whose father, Jason Smith, manages the restaurant, is known for his big personality, positive attitude and ability to make people smile.

For the staff, having Bryson Smith around is a gift in itself.

"He's always bringing joy, he's always positive, and he's always making everyone laugh," said Reyes.

"I feel like he kind of brightens up the room with his energy and his smile," said Kylie Ybarra, who also works at Tenders.

But behind Bryson Smith's infectious personality is a serious medical condition.

Bryson Smith has a ventricular septal defect, or VSD, a hole in the wall separating the heart's lower chambers. The condition allows blood to flow between the two sides of the heart, forcing it to work harder.

He is scheduled to undergo surgery shortly after Thanksgiving.

"We're just over two weeks away. We're staying focused, but we're scared," Jason Smith said.

For Jason Smith, the uncertainty surrounding his son's health is especially difficult. He describes Bryson Smith as a fighter from the very beginning.

"He came into this world kicking and screaming, and he's been doing it ever since," Jason Smith said.

Jason Smith says the family is facing another health scare.

He said he has experienced migraines throughout his life, but a recent episode was different. The pain started near his head and traveled toward his left eye, briefly causing him to lose vision.

Doctors have also expressed concern about significant swelling in his lymph nodes. According to Jason Smith, his primary care doctor and the hospital have said the findings point toward possible lymphoma.

"Currently, our primary care and the hospital have said everything points toward lymphoma," he said.

But with Bryson Smith's surgery approaching, Jason Smith has put his own medical testing on hold.

"Then Bryson started having his chest pains, and we went in and they said he needs surgery. I canceled all my tests," Jason Smith said. "Financially, we can't do it. I'm not worried about me. I'll fight my battle after his is done."

The family is also facing a significant financial burden.

Even with insurance covering care for both Jason and Bryson Smith, the family has a $20,000 deductible this year. That amount is expected to increase to $25,000 next year.

Jason Smith says his church and members of the community have stepped up to help. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $11,000 toward the family's medical expenses.

He's grateful for the support, but says what matters most is having the opportunity to be there for his two boys.

For Jason Smith, nothing compares to being a father.

"I'll be a dad to my son over winning the World Series or winning the Super Bowl, being the MVP of the Super Bowl. I wouldn't even be interested in that if it meant I couldn't be a dad," he said.