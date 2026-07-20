Stewart, Ionescu lift Liberty past Wings in OT to halt four‑game skid

Breanna Stewart scored 33 points with 13 rebounds and eight assists, and Sabrina Ionescu added 21 points - including 12 in overtime - to help the New York Liberty edge the Dallas Wings 99-98 on Monday night, ending a four‑game losing streak.

New York managed just nine points in the third quarter and trailed by 12 before responding with 24 in the fourth to force overtime. Ionescu then took control, hitting all five of her shots in the extra period to put the Liberty ahead 97-93 with 1:20 remaining.

Arike Ogunbowale answered with a 3‑pointer to pull Dallas within 99-98 with 27.5 seconds left. New York committed a shot‑clock violation on its next possession, giving the Wings a final chance, but Ogunbowale's bank attempt from close range bounced off the rim as time expired.

Ogunbowale finished with 29 points for Dallas (17-9), which had its franchise‑record six‑game winning streak snapped. Jessica Shepard recorded her 17th double‑double of the season with 13 points and 16 rebounds, tying Atlanta's Angel Reese for the league lead.

Dallas played without star guard Paige Bueckers, who hit her head late in Sunday's 90-82 win over Los Angeles. The team said Bueckers, last season's Rookie of the Year, is not in concussion protocol but remained sore.

Jonquel Jones had 14 points and 10 rebounds for New York (14-12). Marine Fauthoux added 10 points and 10 boards.

The game was rescheduled from Thursday after mechanical issues with the Liberty's charter flight.

Up next:

Liberty host Chicago on Wednesday.

Wings visit Portland on Wednesday.