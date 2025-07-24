Watch CBS News
Lewisville police fatally shoot a woman after fleeing traffic stop, brief chase

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
A car chase led to Lewisville police fatally shooting a woman overnight.

The Lewisville Police Department said that just after 12 a.m. Thursday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which the driver was suspected of having a felony warrant issued by another agency.

The officer confirmed the driver's identity during the stop and requested confirmation of the outstanding warrant. While that was happening, the woman drove off at a high rate of speed, LPD said.

LPD said a chase then happened through multiple cities. During the chase, the woman caused a crash with an LPD patrol vehicle and continued to flee from officers.

The chase eventually ended in a parking lot off I-35E in Lewisville.

Police said that during the attempt to arrest the woman, she got out a gun and didn't comply with the officers' commands to drop the gun.

Shots were then fired by LPD officers, striking the woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The police officer in the patrol vehicle wasn't injured, police said. No other injuries were reported. 

The investigation is ongoing. LPD said that per its policy, the four officers involved will be placed on administrative leave.

