Lewisville pet boarder charged after Goldendoodle dies under her care

A North Texas woman who operated a pet boarding business out of her Lewisville home is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge. Investigators believe her negligence led to a dog's death.

Ilana Paikoff says her three‑year‑old Goldendoodle, Toby, was more than a pet – he was family.

"He was the best boy in the whole world," she said. "He was a love bug. He loved to cuddle all the time. Best friends with our daughter."

Last month, before heading out of town, she started looking for someone to watch him.

"I reached out to some of my close friends, and they said that they have used this company before and that it worked for them," she said.

CBS News Texas

Paikoff contacted the owner of Klink's Canine Resort, Lynette Raesly, who operated the business out of her Lewisville home.

"She contacted me immediately wanting to meet me, wanting to meet Toby, and she came over to our house that same night, and we met with her for about an hour and a half," Paikoff said.

Paikoff said she felt comfortable leaving Toby in Raesly's care, and Raesly picked him up from her home in Plano the next day.

That night, Paikoff said she tried to check in but couldn't reach Raesly. The next morning, she noticed Toby's AirTag pinging away from Raesly's property.

"I texted her for two days, and I didn't hear anything back from her," she said. "My parents went over there and banged on the door, and there was nothing. The windows were covered. They were boarded up."

Her family contacted Lewisville police.

"I texted her that my parents were there and police were there, and that's when she texted me back almost immediately, saying that she had actually lost him," Paikoff said.

A friend later discovered Toby's body in a nearby field.

"He was mauled by a large animal of some sort," Paikoff said. "It doesn't feel real. I've heard about this happening to other people, you don't think it's going to happen to you. I just miss him so much."

According to newly released court documents, officers spoke with a neighbor who reported ongoing issues with Raesly losing dogs. The neighbor said the dogs were not always recaptured or found.

Investigators noticed a large gap in the fence and observed unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside the home, including multiple dogs, cages and no air conditioning.

"The investigators believe Toby escaped an unsecured yard; he was unsupervised and later found deceased," Lewisville police officer Elizabeth Mayes said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home and found 13 dogs inside.

After questioning Raesly, investigators wrote that she made minimal attempts to relocate or secure Toby, never leaving her property or calling 911 or animal control. She was charged with felony animal cruelty.

"It's incredibly painful that she neglected our boy this badly and didn't make any effort," Paikoff said. "I mainly just want other people to know about her and to know about people like her."

Paikoff says she hopes Toby's death leads to accountability and prevents another family from experiencing the same heartbreak.

CBS News Texas reached out to Raesly for comment multiple times and has not heard back. It's unclear whether she is still operating her pet boarding business. The station has also contacted Lewisville's chief code enforcement officer for more information.