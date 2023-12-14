Lewisville names Brook Rollins new chief of police

LEWISVILLE - The Lewisville Police Department will soon have a new leader.

The city announced Thursday that Brook Rollins will be the next chief of police. He's currently a deputy chief for the Arlington Police Department.

Rollins joined the department after he graduated from Texas A&M.

"And I've been with them almost 22 years now," Rollins said. "I've had the opportunity to grow in Arlington in every single bureau the department has, and almost at every rank our department has too."

That experience is part of why Rollins got the job out of more than 60 applicants from across the country. Lewisville City Manager Claire Powell said it was a thorough search that ended with overwhelming support for Rollins.

"I was very impressed with his compassion, desire and emphasis for community building, but also he has great tactical experience, so he's immediately going to come in and gain the support of the men and women of LPD," Powell said.

Rollins will succeed Kevin Deaver, who plans to retire after a 35-year career in law enforcement. He's been Lewisville's police chief for the past five years.

Rollins is looking forward to joining the close-knit department.

"They haven't had an outside chief in this agency since 1977, so clearly it's on me to arrive here and be able to form those relationships with that team quickly," he said.

Rollins also wants to be out in the community to start building trust with the public.

"I'm not the type of person that leads from an office and from an email system," said Rollins. "I'm the type of person that wants to be amongst the workforce."

Rollins is a graduate of Coppell High School. He and his wife have been married for more than 21 years. They have three children.

His message to the people he will soon serve: "I'm excited to be here. I'm a family man. I'll be moving my family to this town as well. I look forward to getting to meet everybody and to achieving what you want out of your police department."