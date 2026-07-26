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Person taken to hospital after emergency on Lewisville Lake, first responders report

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

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A person is in the hospital after the Little Elm Fire Department said a possible drowning was reported on Lewisville Lake Sunday afternoon.

The department said crews responded to Little Elm Beach around 12:30 p.m. Crews were searching for a 20-year-old male.

Little Elm Fire later said in an update around 1:30 p.m. that the individual had been located by the Lewisville Fire Department's Dive Team and was removed from the water. Little Elm Fire noted resuscitation efforts were underway, and that the person was taken to a nearby hospital.

The department asked for prayers and thoughts for the person, the family, and for the first responders involved.

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