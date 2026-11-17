A former Lewisville ISD teacher faces two felony charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to court documents.

Chad Michael LaFrance, who was named Lamar Middle School's 2024-25 Teacher of the Year, was arrested Nov. 4 following a Denton police investigation into allegations involving two minors.

Lewisville ISD says LaFrance, whose bond was set at $75,000 on each charge, has not worked for the district since May.

"We have not been contacted by Denton PD and have no indication that the situation involves LISD," Lewisville ISD said in a statement. "All other questions should be directed to the Denton Police Department as this is an ongoing DPD investigation."

According to arrest affidavits, Denton police received a report of suspected child sexual abuse on Oct. 14. Investigators interviewed the two minors on Oct. 19 and questioned LaFrance and seized his cellphone on Oct. 21.

LaFrance denied wrongdoing during the interview.

Lamar Middle School announcement on Facebook Lewisville ISD

LaFrance's state teaching certification record includes a notation that he is under review by the Texas Education Agency's Educator Investigations Division.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.