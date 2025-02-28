Laying new foundations: Building Pathways offers more than just new office space to North Texas

With consistent population growth and construction happening across North Texas, one nonprofit is working to ensure that opportunity extends beyond the job site.

Building Pathways, founded in 2022 by Jeffrey Postell, connects young people and those facing employment barriers with a way to build a better future—through skilled labor and a career in construction.

According to Postell, the organization is dedicated to increasing the retention rate in the construction industry; it accomplishes that goal through an emphasis on personal growth and career development

"We have four phases in a 12-month program. We work directly with opportunity youth—people who are 16 to 24 years of age primarily. These individuals might not know exactly what they want to do in the next step of their life," said Louie McClain, Director of Programs.

But McClain said Building Pathways does more than just provide a paycheck—it's a blueprint to build a solid foundation.

While many participants previously struggled with employment or matriculation through the criminal justice system, they're offered fresh starts in the program through direct job placement, financial assistance and one-on-one mentorship for long-term success.

"We directly hire them through Post L Group Construction and then Building Pathways steps in and gives an additional $2 an hour stipend," McClain added.

"We [also] provide a $50 bi-weekly gas card to help with transportation assistance," he said. "But, the most important part is that we give them a pathway coach."

For Santana Smith, who has been in the program for eight months, that mentorship has made all the difference.

"I didn't have transportation. When I first started working part for like the first month and then that's when I finally got a car," said Smith, who works as a carpenter-laborer.

"We want to inspire young people coming into the program to adapt to construction life," added Christan Hicks.

Hicks knows first-hand how transformative this program can be. After his incarceration, he was given a second chance through Building Pathways and is now paying it forward as a Building Pathways coach.

"Through the mentorship of the owner and the coach at the time. That's now my supervisor. You know, they showed me the progress of working out the things behind the scenes how if you come for so I'm able right now to show them the exact same," said Hicks. "So, to have the mentorship to go to me now, I'm able to give to them, to build them pathways is like a chain reaction."

The impact of Building Pathways isn't just felt within its ranks—it ripples outward, and Hicks and Smith aren't just building careers—they're also building futures.

When CBS News Texas met the two, they were helping construct a brand new elementary school.

"We need to get serious literally about the building of the world," McClain said. "Real estate is going to continue to develop. We see construction on the side of the road."

North Texas consistently ranks highly across the U.S. for builder sector growth and construction sector employment increased by 4,000 positions in January 2025 alone, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.

"We see open land on the side of the road. Construction is not going away and it is a highly lucrative industry," McClain said.

"One man's trash is another man's treasure," added Hicks. "[So] to get, you know, polished off somebody to help you, you know, not only get up, but to understand why you get in the you know, and to help to see the vision. That's part of the biggest second chance."

Through Building Pathways, second chances aren't just given—they're built from the ground up.

Smith believes measuring up to his potential allows him to lay the framework for a better life for his family.

"I mean, it did help me change my life because I was doing bad stuff, doing going down the wrong path. So, me being employed and getting me my own car and now I'm working on getting a house for me and my grandma," he said.