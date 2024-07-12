Beastie Boys sue Chili's parent company for copyright infringement

NYC DOT releases Beastie Boys Square street signs in honor of album anniversary NYC DOT releases Beastie Boys Square street signs in honor of album anniversary 00:29

Brinker International tried to ill without license, according to a new lawsuit filed by iconic rap group The Beastie Boys.

The Beastie Boys are suing the parent company of Chili's in a case that accuses the chain restaurant of running an advertisement that used the hip-hop trio's smash hit "Sabotage" without permission.

In a federal case filed Wednesday in New York, the acclaimed rap-rock group, who rose to fame in the '80s with the release of their debut album "Licensed to Ill," allege Brinker International created a Chili's ad that used significant portions of "Sabotage" and ripped off the song's music video.

Brinker International did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The court filings did not list an attorney for Brinker.

Debuting in 1994 on the band's fourth album, "Ill Communication," the song "Sabotage" became a huge hit for The Beastie Boys. Its accompanying music video, where the group's three members donned wigs, fake mustaches and sunglasses in a parody of 1970s crime television shows, is one of the most recognizable in the genre.

The lawsuit accuses Brinker of creating a Chili's social media ad in 2022 that used parts of the song alongside a video of three people wearing 1970's-style disguises stealing ingredients from a Chili's restaurant.

The case was filed by surviving group members Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond, along with the executor of the estate of Adam "MCA" Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012 at age 47. Yauch, in his will, specifically barred the use of his music in advertisements.

In 2014, the Beastie Boys won $1.7 million in a copyright violation case against the maker of Monster Energy drink for the company's unauthorized use of one of the group's songs. In a separate ruling, Monster was ordered to pay an addition $668,000 of the the Beastie Boys' $2.4 million legal fees from the trial.

The Beastie Boys, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, have turned out four No. 1 albums and sold more than 40 million records. Last year, the corner of Ludlow and Rivington streets in New York City was officially renamed Beastie Boys Square. The intersection is featured on the cover of the group's second album, "Paul's Boutique."