Lawsuit filed by family of Anthony Johnson Jr., who died in Tarrant County Jail, dismissed

Bond conditions relaxed for former Tarrant County Jail employee accused in the death of Anthony Johnson Jr

TARRANT COUNTY – A lawsuit filed by the family of Anthony Johnson Jr. has been dismissed, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Johnson, a marine veteran, was killed during an altercation inside the Tarrant County Jail in April 2024. He was 31.

Court records show the case was dismissed on Feb. 7. The 62-page lawsuit alleged unconstitutional use of force, failure to train employees, failure to provide medical care, deficient supervision and an absence of discipline.

U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor ruled that the Johnson family attorneys failed to provide evidence to support allegations that Johnson's death was caused by systemic issues in the jail.

"Anyone can file a lawsuit and make unfounded claims against a person or organization," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. "Fortunately, our justice system requires evidence to support those allegations."

CBS News Texas has requested comment on the dismissal from Darryl K. Washington, the attorney representing Johnson's family. This story will be updated with his response.

What happened to Anthony Johnson Jr.?

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled Johnson's death was a homicide. Examiners said he died from mechanical and chemical asphyxia while an inmate in the Tarrant County Jail.

According to Waybourn, jail employee Rafael Moreno put a knee into the 31-year-old's back when he was already restrained. Waybourn said that's not a sanctioned tactic.

Moreno and his supervisor, Lt. Joel Garcia, were fired and then reinstated because they didn't get fired properly.

Investigators said the incident evolved from a routine cell shakedown where they found a shank and a razor in Johnson's cell. Waybourn said Johnson displayed superhuman strength as employees started wrestling with him after the find.