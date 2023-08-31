Law enforcement agencies across Texas mourn loss of Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Pierson, 25

CENTER (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Law enforcement agencies across Texas are mourning the loss of Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Pierson, 25, of Etoile.

Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Pierson, 25, of Etoile Shelby County Sheriff's Office

He died following a crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer on State Highway 103, at the intersection of State Highway 147 on Aug. 29.

"Please keep the Pierson family, as well as the Shelby County Sheriff's Office personnel, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," fellow officers shared on social media.

The driver of the truck tractor, William Lyons, 54, of San Augustine, was not injured.

A memorial was set up at the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for the public to leave condolences.