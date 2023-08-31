Watch CBS News
Local News

Law enforcement agencies across Texas mourn loss of Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Pierson, 25

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, Aug. 31
Your Thursday Morning Headlines, Aug. 31 02:59

CENTER (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Law enforcement agencies across Texas are mourning the loss of Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Pierson, 25, of Etoile.

center-cops.jpg
Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Pierson, 25, of Etoile Shelby County Sheriff's Office

He died following a crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer on State Highway 103, at the intersection of State Highway 147 on Aug. 29.

"Please keep the Pierson family, as well as the Shelby County Sheriff's Office personnel, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," fellow officers shared on social media.  

The driver of the truck tractor, William Lyons, 54, of San Augustine, was not injured.

A memorial was set up at the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for the public to leave condolences.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 4:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.