Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. As an 8th-generation Texan and Fort Worth native, Lauren is proud to be back in her hometown, doing what she loves.

Lauren graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology…Gig'em! Her journey started in Midland, Texas, where she forecasted for West Texans stretching from the Permian Basin south to Big Bend National Park. She then ventured to Denver, Colorado, where she examined and explained every weather phenomenon across the United States, from tornadoes to nor'easters on a national platform. Lauren developed a strong passion for severe weather, with a focus on real-time analysis and communication during high-impact events.

When she is not tracking storms, you can find her exploring the local food scene, volunteering with the Fort Worth Junior League, or walking on the Trinity Trail with her corgi, Chip.

Tune in for Lauren's forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.