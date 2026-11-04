Hispanic women celebrate historic election of Gina Hinojosa as Texas governor

For Hispanic women across Texas, Gina Hinojosa's historic election as the state's first Latina governor represents more than a political victory.

It's a moment of pride, hope, and inspiration for generations of women who have waited to see someone like themselves lead the state.

Hinojosa will also become just the third woman to serve as Texas governor and the first Democrat elected to the office in more than three decades.

"Know your worth, and fight to defend it. A lot of Latinas in Texas grew up hearing those same words," Hinojosa said during her victory speech.

Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa CBS News Texas

For many Hispanic women, those words carried a personal meaning.

"I guess I'm still speechless," said Sofia Vazquez, a 21-year-old Mexican immigrant and recent graduate of Texas Woman's University.

Vazquez said seeing someone with a similar background elected to lead the state gives her hope.

"It gives me hope because now I get to turn on the TV, and I see someone that looks like me, that actually relates to my struggles, my background, where I'm coming from, that I know she's going to hear me out," Vazquez said.

A historic moment for Latina representation

Hinojosa's election as the state's first Mexican-American governor is resonating with Latina leaders and organizations across Texas.

"It's just really emotional, and as a leader of a Latina organization in Texas, it just means so much more to see one of us," said Cristal Retana Lule, state chair of the Hispanic Women's Network of Texas.

Veronica Torres Hazley, founder of Hey Chica, said the election highlights the importance of having leaders who reflect the communities they represent.

"Any time you have a movement that creates space for people who look like the communities that they're actually supporting and representing, I think it just so powerful," Torres Hazley said.

Latina voter Marisela Aramino said the historic victory represents years of work by generations of women.

"As a Latina, Gina Hinojosa's election as the next Gobernadora de Tejas fills me with pride and optimism. Her victory represents the progress generations of Latinas have worked toward, breaking barriers and creating pathways for others to lead. It reminds me that our voices matter, our perspectives strengthen our democracy, and our daughters can dream even bigger because of leaders like her," Aramino said.

Veronica Valladarez, a member of Hey Chica, said Hinojosa's election could inspire younger generations to pursue leadership positions.

"This is literally the highest executive place in the government for our Texas government, so I do believe that it's going to allow our Latina community to be better represented, and it's going to give a lot of our Latinas, daughters and nieces an absolute inspiration to achieve for their future," Valladarez said.

Looking toward the future

Women interviewed in Dallas said they hope Hinojosa's victory will increase the visibility of Latinas in leadership positions, both in Texas and across the country.

"Seeing her have a seat at one of the biggest tables in the state of Texas just goes to show that these young Latinas can do and can be anything, regardless of their background, regardless of where their parents came from or where they came from," Retana Lule said.

Torres Hazley said she hopes Hinojosa's leadership will also bring greater recognition to the contributions of Latino communities.

"We're community builders, and I just I'm just so glad that Gina is the person that's going to go in there to show the real truth behind what Latinos contribute to the country," Torres Hazley said.

Valladarez said the election reinforces the importance of voting and making sure Hispanic voices are heard.

"I hope it helps the representation of Hispanics improve. We are incredibly hard-working. We are incredibly loving, warm people, and more importantly, now we can see that our vote and our voices really matter," Valladarez said.

Hinojosa is scheduled to be sworn into office Jan. 19.