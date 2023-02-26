Late night brawl in Fort Worth ends in gunfire, leaving 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A late-night brawl in Fort Worth ended in gunfire Sunday night, leaving one man in critical condition.

Police said that on Feb. 26 at about 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from a house in the 2100 block of Grayson Ave. Multiple callers told 911 operators that a large number of people were physically fighting.

However, while police were on the way, callers said that the fight had escalated and shots were being fired.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Witnesses told police that a large group of people were gathered at the home. At some point, the victim and several others began exchanging words and began fighting.

During the brawl, someone pulled out a gun and fired it at the man, hitting him in the chest. The shooter and others fled the scene on foot to a nearby residence.

Officers went to the house and made several attempts to convince the people inside to leave. Just before 4:30 a.m., two people walked out and were taken into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His current status is not known.

The Fort Worth Police Department's Gang Unit is investigating.