Nobody hurt after massive fire erupts at Tarrant County building owned by recycling company, employee says

Firefighting crews battled a large blaze that broke out at a building just southeast of Fort Worth on Tuesday.

The CBS News Texas Chopper spotted billowing smoke and flames erupting from a building around 11:20 a.m. The building is located along Forest Hill Circle, near I-20 and Loop 287.

Over the course of about an hour, crews were seen tackling the fire. Their efforts included bringing in a unit with an extended ladder to douse the flames in addition to a response on the ground. The blaze destroyed the building.

As of 12:30 p.m., firefighters were still working to fully extinguish the flames, though it did appear that the fire was under control by that point.

CBS News Texas was able to reach out to a company known as The Organic Recycler, whose corporate office is located near where the fire erupted. An employee we spoke with via phone confirmed the company had acquired the building within the last year, but that no staff members were in the building at the time. The employee also said they did not believe that any other company property was inside when the fire erupted.

Several homes were also observed to be near the scene.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the emergency response officials for more information. The Fort Worth Fire Department did confirm it was assisting, but was not the main responding agency.