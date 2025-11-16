Season 2 of "Landman" drops on Paramount+: North Texas locations, real oil industry drama & Billy Bob Thornton's return

Season 2 of "Landman" drops on Paramount+ Sunday, and North Texas has been buzzing for months.

The series spent the summer filming across Fort Worth and Dallas, shutting down streets, transforming neighborhoods into backlots and stirring up a wave of social media posts from fans catching the action.

The show returns Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a landman navigating the high-stakes world of West Texas oil. For Fort Worth oil executive Tom Bass Jr, much of it hits close to home.

"I am an oil man through and through," Bass said. "I've been in so many facets of work in this business, I've gone the whole gamut, even working with landmen."

Bass, president of Bass Energy Company and Triumph Resources Corp., grew up in Fort Worth and lived next door to "Landman" creator Taylor Sheridan — the same mind behind "Yellowstone," "1883" and several major projects filmed in Texas. He said Sheridan's drive was clear even in their childhood.

"Whatever he was going to become, I knew he was going to be aggressive," Bass said. "It's amazing that one individual could come up with so many characterizations of life, especially when I think about where he grew up."

That connection even landed Bass a cameo in episode 1. He joked that after multiple takes, Sheridan told him to run the scene again. "I said, 'Taylor, I can only tell so many lies,'" Bass laughed.

Much of Season 2 highlights real North Texas locations — from Dallas streets used for major scenes, to a local gas station repurposed as the show's bar, to Fort Worth's Petroleum Club, which appears in episode 1. Bass says the club has hosted its fair share of real-life deals.

"Companies have been bought and sold in this very room," he said. "That's the way we signed deals, we didn't worry about the attorneys."

Bass says the show captures not only the business, but its risks. Some of episode 1's more harrowing moments, he said, mirror incidents he's witnessed firsthand.

"I've seen life and death in the oil and gas industry," he said. "Some of the catastrophes in episode 1 brought back painful memories. I've seen tragedies like that occur."

Season 2 picks up as Tommy steps into a new role as CEO — and brings in major star power, including Sam Elliott as Norris' father. Elliott told CBS News Texas he joined "Landman" because of the script and the team behind it.

"After my experience with "1883," and Taylor, it was a no-brainer," Elliott said.

Actor James Jordan, who plays Dale Bradley, said this season digs deeper emotionally. "We get to the heart of the characters," he said. "We're going to get laughs, but also some tears."

Bass hopes viewers recognize both sides of the industry he's spent his life in.

"It romanticizes the oil and gas industry, but it also points out the perils and dangers," he said. "I can understand how it can have interest for all of humanity."