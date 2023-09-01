Watch CBS News
Which stores are open — and closed — on Labor Day

End-of-summer barbecue planners and mall lovers, you're in luck. Many large retailers are keeping their doors open on Labor Day, enabling you to run to the supermarket for hot dog buns or browse through sales racks on your day off. 

But be aware: Some stores will be closed on Monday and some will maintain shorter hours. Here are the stores that will be open and closed on the federal holiday that celebrates workers.

Open (with regular business hours): 

  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Ikea
  • Kohl's 
  • Target
  • Lowes
  • Macy's
  • Whole Foods 
  • Big Lots
  • Petco
  • Giant
  • Kroger
  • TJ Maxx 
  • Home Goods 
  • Wegmans
  • Meijer 
  • Trader Joe's 
  • Publix
  • CVS Pharmacy (Many CVS Pharmacy locations, including 24-hour locations, will maintain normal business hours.)
  • Walgreens (Stores and 24-hour pharmacies will operate according to regular business hours.)

Open (with reduced hours): 

  • Ulta (most stores open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • CVS Pharmacy (Some pharmacies will have reduced hours.)
  • Walgreens pharmacies (Some pharmacies will be closed or have reduced hours.)

Closed:

  • Costco
  • Publix pharmacies
  • CVS Pharmacy (Some pharmacies will be closed.)

