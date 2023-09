Labor Day travel weekend could be busiest in years, AAA says AAA said more people are flying across the U.S. and abroad this Labor Day weekend than during the same time last year. The Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen more than 14 million passengers at U.S. airports through Tuesday. Jesse Ashlock, deputy global editorial director at Condé Nast Traveler, told CBS News the numbers may be surpassing pre-pandemic levels.