Ken Paxton holds final Senate campaign rally in Allen ahead of midterm elections

Ken Paxton chose a restaurant in Allen to hold what he says is his last campaign event before Election Day.

The Republican candidate thanked his Collin County supporters who will head to the polls on Tuesday if they haven't voted already.

"I started April 25, then I'm back here in Allen, Texas, and so I'm really grateful that all showed up tonight, and I'm so grateful that I get to finish here, so thank y'all for showing up tonight," Paxton said.

In the city where he announced his first campaign for state representative nearly 25 years ago, Paxton came home to Allen for his last U.S. Senate campaign rally in front of about 100 supporters.

"Today both sides have completely different objectives for this country. It isn't just red versus blue," he said.

Paxton is counting on Collin County conservatives to prevail on Election Day against Democrat James Talarico.

It's a county where 48% of registered voters have already cast ballots, according to administrator Kaleb Breaux.

"There will be lines at our higher turnout locations, but manageable, I would say," Breaux said.

Breaux says he expects about 20% of Collin County's registered voters to turn out on Tuesday.

Voters will have to present one of seven forms of ID.

They include:

Texas Driver License

Texas Election Identification Card

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License

United States Military Identification Card

United States Citizenship Certificate

United States Passport (book or card)

"So there were all kinds of ways a voter can vote at a polling place on Election Day," said Breaux.

On the eve of the election, Talarico hosted a concert and rally in Austin, closing with this message for the crowd: "Let's go win this thing! Thank you!"

Dallas County election officials are reminding voters that those with voter registration flagged with the word "suspense" because of an irregularity can still cast a ballot, which will be verified later.

Voters in Dallas, Collin and Tarrant counties, but not Denton, can also choose any polling place on what's expected to be a day of high turnout across North Texas.