Ken Paxton and Angela Paxton finalize divorce

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton have finalized their divorce, Ken Paxton's lawyer confirmed Thursday to the Associated Press.

CBS News has reached out to Ken Paxton's lawyer.

Angela Paxton filed for divorce during the summer of 2025 after 38 years of marriage, citing "biblical grounds." According to court documents, they had not lived together since June 1, 2024.

The filing claimed the outgoing attorney general was at fault for the breakup of the marriage, committed adultery, that he may have benefited from her staying with him, and that he has higher earning power than she does.

She filed for divorce after Ken Paxton was acquitted during his impeachment trial and launched his campaign for Republican Sen. John Cornyn's seat in the Senate.

He defeated Cornyn in the GOP primary runoff; however, Democrat James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate race, marking a major flip in the Lone Star State.

About a month before the midterm election, Angela Paxton urged voters to back the Republican ticket but did not mention her estranged husband by name.